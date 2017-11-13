OBIT: Mr. Bill Huddleston, Age 77, Of Carthage

Mr. Bill Huddleston

A highly decorated Vietnam veteran, Mr. Bill Huddleston, was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday evening November 8, 2017 shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. at the age of 77. He had suffered a fatal heart attack minutes earlier at his Cumberland Drive home in Carthage and he was a longtime resident of the Graveltown Community.

Saturday morning November 11th funeral services were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. with Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Following a military chapel tribute, burial was, incidentally on Veteran’s Day, in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

One of five children, he was born Billy Frank Huddleston in the Elmwood Community on October 29, 1940 and was the son of the late William Henry Huddleston who died May 22, 1969 at the age of 54 and Ocie Woodard Huddleston who died in 1971 at the age of 64.

On December 10, 1999 he was united in marriage in the Estill Springs Community to Willette native, the former Jo Helen Caruthers Sloan.

A sister, Jolene Huddleston Bradley of Gallatin preceded him in death on June 16, 2015 at the age of 83.

Mr. Huddleston was saved and attended the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Church with his wife.

He retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in LaVergne in 2002 with over twenty years of service.

Mr. Huddleston proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War having served from March 20, 1963 and being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in Fort Carson, Colorado on December 23, 1971.

His total overseas service was four years, one month and seventeen days. For his meritorious service he was awarded the Air Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster, Sharpshooter Badge with an M16 rifle, Air Crewman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal W/”V” Device, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with one Occupation Service Bar and completed training in Code of Conduct, Military Justice and the Geneva Convention.

Surviving in addition to his wife of almost eighteen years are daughters, Lisa Johnson and husband Keith of Gallatin, Jasmine Huddleston of Carthage; three step-daughters, Jouwonia Smith and husband Ricky of the Willette Community, Marty Smith and wife Linda of Murfreesboro, Ronnie Smith and wife Betty of Fountain Run, Kentucky; sister, Helen Durham and husband Donald of Gallatin, Danny Huddleston and wife Bonita of Castalian Springs, Ronnie Huddleston and wife Sandra of Gallatin; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Huddleston family requests be made to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

