OBIT: Mr. Jason Matthew Kemp, Age 27, Of The Flatrock Community

Mr. Jason Matthew Kemp

A Flatrock Community resident, Mr. Jason Kemp, has died as a result of a motorcycle/motor vehicle accident just east of the Watertown exit on I-40 East which occurred at 2:07 a.m. Sunday morning November 12, 2017.

The 27 year old welder was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported to Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room in Lebanon at 4:11 a.m.

Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted Sunday afternoon November 19th at 3 p.m. from the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church where his parents are members. The church pastor Eld. Junior Dickerson and Bro. Rick Scott will officiate.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial services from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Mr. Kemp was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Born Jason Matthew Kemp at the former University Medical Center in Lebanon on March 14, 1990, he was one of two sons of John Morgan Kemp Sr. and Jammie Denell Mofield Kemp, both of the Flatrock Community.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J. B. Kemp who died September 4, 1997 at the age of 75 and Gladys Mai Anderson Kemp Butler who died March 12, 2002 at the age of 81.

Having never married, Mr. Kemp was a 2008 graduate of Smith County High School.

In 2010 he graduated from the Tennessee Technology Center in Hartsville with a specialty in welding.

He had been employed for the past six years as a welder at Lockinvar in Lebanon.

Mr. Kemp was saved and baptized at the Rome Baptist Church under the preaching of then pastor, Bro. Ricky Scott.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother, John Morgan “Beaver” Kemp Jr. and wife Misty of Carthage; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Carolyn Culbreath Mofield of the Watervale Community and Robbie Albritton Mofield Maddux of South Carthage.

Sanderson of Carthage