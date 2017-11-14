Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/16/17

FOR SALE- NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids until Thursday November 30, 2017 at 4:00p.m. (local time) for the sale of one (1) 2003 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2003 Chevrolet Impala bid”. No faxed or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any discrepancy in a bid. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jimmy S. Wheeler, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South, Carthage, TN 37030 11-16-17(3T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, November 21st, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County 911 11-16-17(1T)

NOTICE OF DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS Attention Parents/ Guardians., Former Students: Special Education records which have been collected by the Smith County School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the district, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of three years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district. This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the Smith County School District’s policy of destroying special education upon the expiration of three years from the date services end. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal laws unless the parent/guardian or adult student notifies the Smith County School District otherwise. After three years, the records are no longer useful to the district, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The Smith County School District will be destroying the unclaimed Special Education records for students who exited Special Education Services in this district between 1970 and 2007 on or after December 1, 2017. If you would like to claim your Special Education records, please contact the Smith County Board of Education Special Education Office at 615-735-2187. 11-02-17(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80001-4188-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR009 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/29/17. 11-16-17(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80006-4242-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNP190 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/22/17. 11-09-17(2T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 24, 2009, executed by JAMES WINCHESTER AND ELAINE K. WINCHESTER, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., WILSON AND ASSOC PLLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 13, 2016, in Deed Book 299, Page 736; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 14, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND IN SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING TRACT NO. 13, ON THE PLAN OF ROUND LICK HILLS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 150, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.MANUFACTURED HOME: VIN(S): 51AL9754A/B-MAKE: SPIRAL INDUSTRY-MODEL: 510-8078-70-4-SERIAL NUMBERS OF EACH UNIT: 5108078704-”WHICH HAS BECOME AND IS INTENDED TO AFFIX SUCH THAT THE MANUFACTURED HOUSING UNIT IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO AND MADE A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY. ”Parcel ID: 18-80-33.27 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 ROUND LICK HILLS LN, WATERTOWN, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ELAINE K. WINCHESTEROTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: JAMES WINCHESTER, JR. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #126680 11/16/2017, 11/23/2017, 11/30/2017 11-16-3t

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT HARTSVILLE CITIZENS BANK Plaintiffs VS RONALD WILLIAMSON. ROGER WILLIAMSON WALTER STEPHEN HORTON, BRADLEY ARDELL HORTON, TERRI ELAINE WHITTEMORE, CINDY JEAN DIXON and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREW PRATA or ELAINE PRATA Defendants ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it is appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiff’s Petition which is sworn to, that after diligent inquiry, the whereabouts of the defendant, Bradley Ardell Horton, cannot be ascertained. Therefore, ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage/Smith County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant enter and file copy of an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Shelly Jones at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law within 30 days of the last date of publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 2nd day of February, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Trousdale County Courthouse, 200 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Shelly Jones Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Betty Lou Taylor Donoho, Taylor & Taylor 204 Court Street Hartsville, TN 37074 Publication Dates: 11/16/2017 11/23/2017 11/30/2017 12/07/2017 11-16-4t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: PEGGY POND, DECEASED, JACKY O. BELLAR, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2180 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 2nd day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Alexandria Highway, and described as follows: MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 045.11 TRACT #1: BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Pond by Warranty Deed from J. C. Davis and wife, Leslie P. Davis, dated October 16, 2003, of record in Record Book 94, Pages 344-345, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. TRACT #2: BEGINNING at iron pin at Brush Creek Circle (Old Highway 53) at Peggy Pond’s line; thence with Pond’s line 373.61 feet Northeast to iron pin; thence North 8 feet with Pond’s line to iron pin; thence Southwest 373.61 feet severing the land of grantor to iron pin at Brush Creek Circle; thence South 8 feet with Brush Creek Circle to point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Pond by Warranty Deed from William W. Davis, dated July 27, 2005, of record in Record Book 131, Pages 522-523, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 049.02 BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy A. Pond by Warranty Deed from Frank Cavagna, Successor Trustee of the Cavagna Family Trust, dated March 6, 2005, of record in Record Book 123, Pages 190-192, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. For a complete description of the property, contact the Clerk & Master’s Office at (615) 735-2092. Sale will be made for cash. This 3rd day of November, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Peggy Pond Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-09-3t

I, Brad Nesbitt, have a ‘95 Chevy pickup vin #1GCEK14Z0SZ117641. Call 615-719-4401 if you have info on this truck. 11-16-2tpd

I, Wilfredo Canales, have in my possession black 2002 Honda Civic 4S vin #V1HGES16552L032664. If anyone has information about this vehicle please contact me at 615-202-3172. 11-16-2tpd

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on December 12, 2017 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin, to Mark Firth, Trustee, as trustee for American General Financial Services, Inc. on June 11, 2008 at Book 192, Page 252; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2013-2, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: All that certain property situated in the County of SMITH, and State of TENNESSEE, being described as follows: Tract #5: Bounded on the northwest by Switchboard Road, bounded on the northeast by Tract 6, bounded on the southeast by Tract 6, bounded on the southwest by Tract 4 and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod (N) in the south margin of Switchboard Road, said rod being the northwest corner of subject tract; thence with Tract 4 South 24 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East 1319.37 feet to an iron rod (N); thence with Tract 6 for the next 6 calls: North 33 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds East 65R 73 feet to an iron rod (N); North 42 degrees 31 minutes 41 seconds West 128.89 feet to an iron rod (N); North 35 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds West 171.89 feet to an iron rod (N); North 51 degrees 35 minutes 47 seconds West 101.58 feet to an iron rod (N); North 59 degrees 45 minutes 22 seconds West 366.81 feet to an iron rod (N); North 45 degrees 34 minutes 18 seconds West 357.79 feet to an iron rod (N); in the south margin of Switchboard Road; thence along the south margin of said road South 39 degrees 52 minutes 25 seconds West 107.61 feet to the point of beginning, containing 10.12 acres, more or less. BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Special Warranty Deed from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Anthony Goodwin And Elke Goodwin, dated 03/01/2005, recorded 04/13/2005, in Deed Book 125, Page 198, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 101 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 105-003.04 Current Owner(s) of Property: Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin The street address of the above described property is believed to be 101 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 15-100817 11-16-3t

