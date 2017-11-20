OBIT: Mrs. Joyce Marks, Age 79, Of Elmwood

Mrs. Joyce Marks, age 79, of Elmwood, died Sunday evening, November 19, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Joe Allen Marks; children, Ann Thompson and husband Ronnie of Rawls Creek, Joey Marks and wife Kathy of Carthage; 6 grandchildren, Priscilla Thompson, Felecia Marks, Sarah Ann Thackxton and husband Brian Keith, Rhonda Bell, William Thompson and wife, Samantha, April Law and husband Jimmy; 6 great-grandchildren, Jaxston, Octavia, Jazmin, Cooper, Spencer and Haylee; sister, Lois Whited and husband Billy of Mt. Juliet; brother, Billy Warden and wife Oleda of Georgia.

Mrs, Marks is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, November 22, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday morning from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Cancer Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage