OBIT: Mr. Alf Stewart, Age 77, Of The Highland Community

Mr. Alf Stewart, age 77, of the Highland Community, died Tuesday afternoon, December 12, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Bonnie Stewart; 3 daughters, Karen Stewart Robinson and husband Wayne of 4-Way Inn, Regina Stewart of Shiloh, Delia Stewart of Highland; step-daughter, Tina Smith of Haydenburg; 8 grandchildren, Darrell and Charles Stewart, William Stewart, Jonathan Smith, Hunter Stewart, Kayley Stewart, Kayden Pippin, Justin Robinson; 2 great-grandchildren, Caleb Stewart and Charlie Stewart; sister, Carol Harris and husband Milton of Hickman, brother, Walter Stewart and wife Frances of Gordonsville.

Mr. Stewart is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, December 16, at 11:00 AM. Eld. James “PeeWee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the John L. Clark Cemetery in Gainesboro. Serving as pallbearers are: Darrell Stewart, Charles Stewart, William Stewart, Hunter Stewart, Justin Robinson, Jonathan Smith, Danny Stewart, Billy Stewart.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

