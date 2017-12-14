OBIT: Mrs. Carolyn Reece, Age 50, Of Hartsville

Mrs. Carolyn Reece, age 50, of Hartsville, died Wednesday morning, December 13, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Ricky Reece, Sr; 3 children, Ricky Reece Jr, Christy Reece and Helga Reece Gammon and husband Matt all of Hartsville; half-sister, Maria Ray of Charlotte, NC; 2 brothers, Tim Ray and wife Vicky of Lebanon and Sherman Ray, Jr. and wife Amy of Carthage; mother, Joyce Ray of Carthage.

Mrs. Reece is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Friday afternoon, December 15, at 1:00 PM at Dixon Springs Cemetery. Rev. Everett Perkins will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Gary Reece, Roger Smith, Ricky Holman, Ricky Reece, Jr., Chris Ray and Randall Ray.

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:30 PM.