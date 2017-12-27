OBIT: Mrs. Hazel Hall, Age 88, Of Plunketts Creek

Mrs. Hazel Hall, age 88, of Plunketts Creek, died Monday morning, December 25, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Gale Burns and husband Martin of Plunketts Creek, Denise Summar and husband Larry of Plunketts Creek; 6 grandchildren, Heather Brewer and husband Scott of Plunketts Creek, Amy Gentry and husband Wynn of Plunketts Creek, Jake Pyburn and wife Kelly of Alexandria, Paige Humes and husband Travis of Lebanon, Hilary Summar of Gordonsville, Zach Summar and wife Lindsey of Lebanon; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Hall is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, December 28, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Mike Shelby will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Scott Brewer, Wynn Gentry, Jake Pyburn, Travis Humes, Zach Summar and Dylan Askew.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage