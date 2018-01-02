Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/04/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sammy King Rigsby Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sammy King Rigsby, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of December, 2017. Signed Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-28-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 5, 2015, executed by ANNMARIE FLEWELLING, ARTHUR D. FLEWELLING, conveying certain real property therein described to TN NATIONS TITLE AGENCY INC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded June 9, 2015, in Deed Book 291, Page 658; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING IN THE SEVENTEENTH (17TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY BANKS SCUDDERS AND S.M. THOMAS HEIRS; EAST BY MULHERRIN CREEK; SOUTH BY LEBANON AND TROUSDALE FERRY TURN PIKE OR STATE HIGHWAY 141; WEST BY THE NEW MIDDLETOWN METHODIST CHURCH PROPERTY, CONTAINING 3.5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 079 03800 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8 POPE LN, GORDONSVILLE, TN 38563. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ANNMARIE FLEWELLING, ARTHUR D. FLEWELLING OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The Housing Fund, Inc. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #129143 12/28/2017, 01/04/2018, 01/11/2018 12-28-3t

If anyone has interest in a 2006 Dodge Ram truck vin 1B7HF16Y9XS1600LL please call John at 615-735-2023. 01-04-2tpd

FOR SALE Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a 2012 Ford F250 4×4 pickup truck. The truck can be seen at the main office located at 136 Main St. S., Carthage, Tennessee; Monday – Friday between 7:30 AM to 4:00PM. Bids will be opened at 8:00 AM, Wednesday, February 7, at the office location. The District has the right to accept or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. 01-04-18(2T)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, January 4th has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. 01-04-18(1T)

