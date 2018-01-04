OBIT: Mrs. Janice Harville Huntsman, Age 58, Of Westmoreland

Mrs. Janice Harville Huntsman, age 58, of Westmoreland, died Sunday morning, December 31, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: husband, Sammy Huntsman; daughters, Christie Steele and husband Chris of Carthage, Melissa Wright and husband Joe of Brush Creek; mother, Judy Morgan and husband Guy of Lock Seven; step-children, Tim Huntsman and wife Cindy of Lafayette, Stacy Huntsman and wife Cindy of Lafayette; sisters, Debbie Bradley and husband Tony of Gallatin, Tammy Hailey of Carthage; 12 grandchildren, Jaydon Poston, Noah Steele, Caleb Steele, Adalyne Wright, Dustin Huntsman, Josh Partin, Jake Partin, Stephanie Huntsman, Brandon Huntsman, Ciara Brooks, Josh Huntsman, Shonna Huntsman.

Mrs. Huntsman is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, January 3, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Stephen Brooks will officiate. Mrs. Huntsman will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

