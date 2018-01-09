OBIT: Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Craig, Age 94, Of Hickman, TN

Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Craig, age 94, of Hickman, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Mrs. Craig was born October 30, 1923 in Watertown, TN, the daughter of the late Elzie Burge Eastes and Mamie Haynes. She married William Fisher Craig on November 4, 1939 at Saulsbury and he preceded her in death on May 27, 1980. Mrs. Craig was also preceded in death by Three Sons; James Harvey Craig on July 1, 1944, Ray Craig on October 2, 2007 and Roy Craig on October 22, 2015. Great-granddaughter; Emily Claire Leslie on July 12, 2002, Infant Sister; Juanita Eastes, Sister; Margaret Winfrey and her husband Neal, and Brother; William Easter.

Mrs. Craig worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory and at Welsh Co. She was also a homemaker and a babysitter. Mrs. Craig was a member of the Hickman Baptist Church.

Mrs. Craig is survived by his Daughter; Shenia (Gerald) Bush of Hickman, TN. Two Daughters-in-Law; Phyllis Mangrum Craig and Jean Winfree Craig. Six Grandchildren; Steve (Tina) Craig, Cynthia Williams, Dana (Mike) Jones, Ronald Craig, Julie (Brian) Leslie, and Jerry Craig, and nine Great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Craig are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11AM with Bro. Mark Stinnett and Bro. Don Elmore officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Craig family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 2PM until 7PM and again on Thursday after 9AM until the time of the service at 11AM.

The Craig Family requests donations be made to the Hickman Baptist Church.

