OBIT: Mrs. Margaret Preston, Age 76, Of Carthage

Mrs. Margaret Preston, age 76, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, January 10, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

She is survived by: 2 daughters, Tamra Broach and Tracie Taylor and husband Chris all of Florence, SC; 1 son, Tony Broach and wife Lisa of Rock Hill, SC; 2 brothers, James Edward Hardie and wife Patricia of Mt. Pleasant SC and Delbert Hardie and wife Jaunice of Marion, SC; 3 grandchildren, Kaylee Stokes and husband Johnathan of Ft. Mill, SC and Jackson Taylor and Dawson Taylor, both of Florence, SC.

Mrs. Preston is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 12, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Tim Frank officiating. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

