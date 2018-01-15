OBIT: Mrs. Jennifer Sue Kania, 47, Of Bedford

Mrs. Jennifer Sue Kania, 47, of Bedford, died Monday, January 8th, 2018 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mrs. Kania was born in Huntingdon on March 15, 1970, she was the daughter of the Max E. Sheeder, Sr,. and Sally (Jones) Sheeder of New Grenada.

On August 2, 2008, she married Harold “Butch” Kania. In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived Daughter- Jenni Meloy, Everett; Daughter- Annika Meloy, Everett; Son- Michael Cornell, at home; Sister- Sherrie wife of Dale Stanis, Three Springs; Brother- John E. husband of Cathy Sheeder, Cassville; Sister- Heather L. wife of Michael Cornell, Bedford; Brother- Max E. Sheeder, Jr. husband of Shelly, Saltillo; Brother- Bradley E. husband of Jessica Sheeder, Mount Union.

Jennifer was a 1989 graduate of Forbes Road High School. She was formerly employed at Hedstrom in Bedford. Along with her husband and son, she participated in the Special Olympics Games. Jennifer was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend and she will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Church at Olde Bedford Village at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13th, 2018 with Pastor Bob Detwiler officiating.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 10:00 AM – 12 Noon at the church at Olde Bedford Village.

Mrs. Kania is survived locally by her Brother-in-Law; Dante Kania of Buffalo Valley, TN.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Kania Family.

Bass Funeral Home