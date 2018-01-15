OBIT: Mrs. Linda Delp, age 56, Of Popes Hill

Mrs. Linda Delp

Mrs. Linda Davis Delp, a homemaker of the Popes Hill Community, was pronounced dead at the age of 56 at 10:50 a.m. Friday morning January 12, 2018 shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, with CPR in progress, after becoming gravely ill suffering from the flu at her Beechboard Lane home.

Mrs. Delp was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services are planned.

She was born Linda Sue Davis in Nashville on November 12, 1961 and was one of seven children of Mrs. Cora Ann Jackson Davis of the Popes Hill Community and the late Clarence Wilburn Davis who died May 13, 2002 at the age of 74.

Two siblings preceded her in death, Mary Jo Davis Gibbs and Jerry Wayne Davis who died at the age of 19 on April 22, 1978.

On October 30, 1998 she was united in marriage to Timothy “Tim” Owen Delp.

Surviving in addition to her husband of just over nineteen years and her mother is a daughter, Crystal Thornton and husband Jon of Carthage; a son Arron Ervin also of Carthage; two grandchildren, Natalie and Greyson Thornton; four siblings, Kenneth Davis and wife Daisy of Gainesboro, Brenda Spann of Elmwood, Mike Davis of the Popes Hill Community, Junior Davis and wife Lillian of the Hickman Community.

