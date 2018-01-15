OBIT: William Bailey Dickens, Of Smithville

91 year old William Bailey Dickens of Smithville passed away Thursday at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. He was a Methodist and a retired maintenance Elm Hill Meat worker. The funeral will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. B.J. Thomason will officiate and burial will be in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Grady Dickens; his wife, Emma Ruth Dickens; three sisters, Frances Dickens, Irene Silcox and Athelene Corley; and three brothers, Earl, Ernest, and Harry Dickens.

Love Cantrell Funeral Home, Smithville in charge of arrangements.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Dickens Family.

