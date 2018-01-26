OBIT: Mr. Joe Harper, Age 89, Of Cookeville

Mr. Joe Harper, age 89, of Cookeville, and a longtime resident of Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, January 24, at The Pavilion Senior Living Center in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Maxine Harper of Carthage; daughter, Susanne Massa and husband Dan of Cookeville, 4 grandchildren, Joey Harper and wife Sherri of New Middleton, Kelli McDonner and husband Mike of New Middleton, Holly Dudney and husband Brian of Cookeville, and Scott Massa and wife Maria of Mt. Juliet; brother, Richard Harper and wife Carolyn of Brush Creek; 9 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Harper is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a memorial graveside service at Smith County Memorial Gardens on Saturday morning, January 27, at 11:00 am with Bro. Billy Brad Cowan officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm. There will be no visitation at the funeral home on Saturday.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage