OBIT: Mrs. Christy Wheeler Vivas Of Las Vegas, Nevada

Mrs. Christy Wheeler Vivas of Las Vegas, Nevada died unexpectedly Friday morning January 26, 2018 at her residence at the age of 39.

Funeral services from the Anderson and Son funeral home in Red Boiling Springs were conducted on Tuesday afternoon February 6th at 2 p.m. with Eld. Daniel Cook officiating. Burial followed in the Sunrise Cemetery in the Sunrise Community of Macon County.

Born Christina Gayle Wheeler in Carthage on October 26, 1978, she grew up in Red Boiling Springs and was the daughter of Vanessa Sutton Wheeler Farmer of the Pea Ridge Community at Chestnut Mound and the late Billy Faye Wheeler who died at the age of 69 on January 16, 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harry Neal Sutton who died at the age of 78 on April 29, 2012 and by her paternal grandparents Ernest Wheeler who died at the age of 77 on November 10, 1987 and Bertha Carnahan Wheeler who died at the age of 82 on March 8, 1992..

Christy attended Red Boiling Springs High School and received her General Education Degree.

She was saved and was a member of the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

Her earthly journey led her to faraway places from the community where she grew up.

She learned a second language which she could speak fluently, lived in four other states besides her home state of Tennessee and resided in South America for four years including Bogota, Columbia.

After returning to the United States, her journeys led her west to Nevada where she had been employed in the telecommunications industry since 2016.

Along the way Christy was blessed with six children whom she adored and survives her in addition to her mother. They are three daughters, Brittany Vaughn, Megan Vaughn, Lauren Vivas and three sons, Vincent Vaughn, Elijah Vivas, and Jordan Vivas; step-father, Mark Farmer and grandson Cameron Phillips, both of Chestnut Mound; brother, Gary Wheeler of Ashland City; step mother, Betty Wheeler of Lafayette, step-sister, Stephanie Blackwell and husband Rusty of Lafayette; maternal grandmother, Bobbye Jean Shores Sutton of the Defeated Creek Community.

