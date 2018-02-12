OBIT: Mr. David Allen Roberts, Of Brush Creek

Funeral services for Mr. David Allen Roberts will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads. Visitation Monday 1-7 PM and Tuesday after 9 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Roberts, age 60, of Brush Creek passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Born December 20, 1957, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late J. D. “Jake” Roberts and Matilda Frances Beal “Sis” Roberts. He was a logger.

He is survived by his wife of thirty three years, Deana Tollett Roberts; daughter and son in law, Brittany “Hot Shot” and Jackson Watson; granddaughter, Chloe “Monkey” Watson; two sisters, Lois (Robert) Sloan and Jewell (Jimmy) Wilkerson; and a brother, Billy (Kathie) Roberts.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Roberts Family.

LIGON & BOBO OF LEBANON