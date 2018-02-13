Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/15/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Frances Eugene Martin Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Frances Eugene Martin, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of January, 2018. Signed Steven Cassetty, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Cameron Himes, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE AVANAH NICOLE LEE The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you to declare your child to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Ct., Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected and for Emergency Temporary Legal Custody, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. Pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of March , 2018, at 9:00 A.M. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Smith County Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 02-01-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Luther Craig (L. C.) Grisham Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luther Craig (L. C.) Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2018. Signed Faye Cosby, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 2, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 85, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kurt Grater, conveying certain property therein described to Hugh M. Queener as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pinnacle Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 22, 2018 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 14th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of County House Circle, and being the property of record in Record Book 178, Page 652, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 53, Parcel 20.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of James Robert Wisniewski, Jr. (RB 276, PG 464, ROSCT); thence leaving road with line of Wisniewski South 09 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds West 116.89 feet to an Iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy L. Bane (RB 16, PG 234, ROSCT) South 85 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 211.60 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 04 seconds East 117.88 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle; thence with said margin North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East 179.97 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 485.00 feet, a tangent length of 23.00 feet, and a chord of North 88 degrees 06 minutes 18 seconds East 45.94 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.96 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.584 acres more or less by survey by Jim Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated August 18, 2016. ALSO KNOWN AS: 51 County House Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KURT GRATER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323799 DATED January 24, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 02-01-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Goldna Clay Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Goldna Clay, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of January, 2018. Signed Tammy Kidd, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Denise Michelle Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Denise Michelle Bryant, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of February, 2018. Signed Van Robert Bryant, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James B. Dance, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE JESSICA ROBIN BLY VS. JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, 2017-DC-539 ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Complaint, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Joseph Wayne Bly. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Defendant be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Complaint, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the defendant, JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, by filing same with the Circuit Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Clara Byrd, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Karen P. Casey (BPR#027454), Attorney for Plaintiff 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN 37184 (615)237-9338 01-25-4t

________________________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE February 16, 2018 1:30 PM Baxter Senior Center 101 Elmore Town Rd., Baxter, TN The Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on programs for older Americans and adults with disabilities. 02-15-18(1T)

______________

I, Mark Boyd, have this 2001 Chev S10 truck Vin#1GCCS19W818202205 in my possession. If you know anything about this truck, please contact me at 615-486-8599. 02-08-18(2T)

_________________

Notice to Bid Gordonsville High School is accepting bids to sand and refinish the gymnasium floor at Gordonsville High School. The contractor must show proof of liability insurance, worker’s compensation and be a member of the Tennessee Drug Free Workplace. Bid specifications may be obtained at Gordonsville High School, 110 E Main St., Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. Call Butch Agee or Shane Vaden at 615-683-8245 for details. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on February 23, 2018 at Gordonsville High School, 110 E Main St., Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. Gordonsville High School retains the right to reject any or all bids. 02-08-18(2T)

_____________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County is taking sealed bids until 10 am, February 22, 2018 for the purchase of an Air Filling Station for the Smith County Volunteer Fire Department. Bid Specs may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office M-F 8am to 4pm or can be emailed from the Mayor’s office. For an emailed copy please contact Staci Bush at 615-735-2294 x1 or email at sbush@smithcounty.com. The Mayor’s office is located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids need to include any and all warranties that covers this purchase and installation. All Bids must be tightly sealed and have “Air Filling Station BID” labeled on the envelope. Bids to be received at: Smith County Mayor’s Office Turner Building 122 Turner High Cir Carthage, TN 37030 Any Questions Contact Smith County Mayor’s Office at 615-735-2294. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 02-08-18(2T)

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County is taking sealed bids until 10 am, February 26, 2018 for the purchase and installation of a fencing and remote security system including gates for the Smith County Jail & Courts Facility. Bid Specs may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office, M-F 8am to 4pm or can be emailed from the Mayor’s office. For an emailed copy please contact Staci Bush at 615-735-2294 x1 or email at sbush@smithcounty.com. The Mayor’s office is located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids need to include any and all warranties that covers this purchase and installation. All Bids must be tightly sealed and have “Fencing BID” labeled on the envelope. Bids to be received at: Smith County Mayor’s Office Turner Building 122 Turner High Cir Carthage, TN 37030 Any Questions Contact Smith County Mayor’s Office at 615-735-2294. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 02-08-18(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS 2017 South Carthage City Property Taxes are due and payable without penalty by February 28, 2018. The penalty for 2017 taxes paid on or after March 1, 2018 will be 1 %. Penalty increases 1 % per month thereafter. All 2016 City Property Taxes are now charged 18% penalty. Beginning March 1, 2018, the penalty will be 19 %. Any 2016 city taxes not paid by March 31, 2018 will be turned over to the Clerk & Master’s office for collections where additional fees and interest will be added. If you need any information concerning your current or delinquent taxes, please call South Carthage City Hall (615) 735-2727 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Amy Roberts – City Recorder 02-15-18(1T)

____________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Salazar Contracting, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4230-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ737 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/23/18. 02-08-18(2T)

______________________