OBIT: Mr. Dewey Allison, Age 80, Of Rome

Mr. Dewey Allison, age 80, of Rome, died Tuesday evening, February 20, at Quality Health Care in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Shirley Allison; brother, Barney Allison; friends and family.

Mr. Allison is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 23, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Tommy Mofield, Jimmy Owen, Mark Cookston, Lendon Grisham, Larry Wilkerson, Dean Hickman, Jody Murray and Shannon Brinkley.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage