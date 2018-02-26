OBIT: Mrs. Joyce Stone Northern, Age 85, Of Lebanon

Mrs. Joyce Stone Northern, age 85, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 1:24 a.m. at the Southern Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, February 23rd, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon. Bro. Dave Shelley officiated and burial followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Born Joyce Stone in Smith County on November 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Isham Cowan Stone and Ada Vetress Nixon Stone.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Carol Stone Jennings and Bobby Stone.

Her husband of sixty six years, Wilson County native E. H. Northern, preceded her in death on September 6, 2016 at the age of 89. They were united in marriage on November 6, 1950.

Mrs. Northern was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

She was a retiree of the Southern Baptist Convention where she was employed as an executive secretary.

Surviving are two children, Sue Ann Northern Bragg and husband, Phil, of Lebanon and Donnie Northern and wife, Nancy, of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Jennifer Bragg Pitt and husband, Matthew, Emily Bragg Hardy and husband, Nick, Melanie Northern, Joey Northern and wife, Lauren, Lydia Northern Dudney and husband, Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Lyla Northern; three brothers, Julian Stone and wife, Lou, Paul Stone and wife, Shirley, Billy Stone and wife, Sonja; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Stone.

The family requests memorials to either the Gideons or the Tennessee Baptist’s Children’s Home.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Stone family.

Ligon & Bobo of Lebanon