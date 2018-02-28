OBIT: Mr. Tommy Thompson, Age 60, Of Michie, TN

Mr. Tommy Thompson, age 60, of Michie, TN and longtime resident of Chestnut Mound, died Tuesday morning, February 27, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by: 3 children, Todd Thompson of Carthage, David Thompson and wife Rachel of Gordonsville, Dustin Thompson of Chestnut Mound; sister, Janice Massey and husband George of Lebanon; brother, Phil Thompson and wife Cathey of Burkesville, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Thompson, Brandon Thompson, David Thompson, Emma Thompson, Dustin Thompson Jr.

Mr. Thompson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, March 1, at 1:00 PM at the Chestnut Mound Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Castillo will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Brandon Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, David Earl Thompson, J. T. Thompson, Dustin Thompson, David Thompson and Emma Thompson.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home will be on Thursday only from 10:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:20 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Chestnut Mound Methodist Cemetery Mowing Fund.

