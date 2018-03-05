OBIT: Mr. Terry Garcia, Of Carthage

Carthage resident and retired Overstreet Hughes employee Mr. Terry Garcia died 11 days before his fifty second wedding anniversary at 2:55 a.m. March 1, 2018 at the Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was 69 years old.

Mr. Garcia was to be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Saturday afternoon, March 10th, memorial services are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Pastor David Martin officiating.

The Garcia family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Saturday from 12 noon until the services at 3 p.m.

He was born Terry Lee Garcia in Walkol in Lincoln County, West Virginia on November 15, 1948 and was one of four sons of Mrs. Delphine Atkins Garcia Colvin and the late Manuel Garcia Sr., who died July 26, 1980.

One of his brothers, Robert “Bobby” Garcia, preceded Mr. Garcia in death on July 10, 1998.

In Chicago, Illinois on March 12, 1966 he was united in marriage to the former Sally Darlene O’Patchen, who survives and resides in Carthage.

Before moving to his mother-in-law’s native Carthage he was a service station manager in Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Garcia attended the Carthage Full Gospel Church.

Surviving, in addition to his mother and his wife of just under fifty two years, are their son, Roy Garcia Sr. and wife, Lynna, of the Pleasant Shade community; three grandchildren, Tim Garcia of Hartsville, Tonya Garcia and Roy Garcia Jr., both of the Pleasant Shade community; great-grandchild, Emery Miles Davis; two brothers, Michael Garcia and wife, Theresa, of Brookfield, Illinois, Manuel “Manny” Garcia and wife, Laurie, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister-in-law, his wife Darlene’s twin sister, Lorene O’Patchen of Carthage; mother-in-law Nellie Hardcastle Price and husband, Clifford, of Carthage; several cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.

