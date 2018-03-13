Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/15/18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED SURVEY Three public hearings are scheduled to invite public input regarding the possibility of applying for a Local Parks and Recreation Grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The first hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce located at 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN. The second hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 30 at the Turner Building Conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. The third public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the Smith County Ag Center located at 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN. These hearings are open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. Public participation is also encouraged through a survey to determine Smith County’s parks and recreation needs. This survey will be available at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Michael Nesbitt at (615) 735-2294. Michael Nesbitt Smith County Mayor 03-15-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, March 20th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County 911 03-15-18(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 03-15-18(1T)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-01-18(3T)

Public Notice Anyone who has any information on the following vehicle please contact by phone or email. 2007 Saturn Sky Green Convertible VIN# 1G8MB35B57Y100852 Email- crum.m@att.net 901-569-1686 03-15-18(2T)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Enigma Road from Webster Road to SR-53, Project Length 2.290 miles. Bids should be submitted by March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Enigma Road” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Enigma Road from Webster Road to SR-53 described herein and as specified in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-013 S.A. 80013 (2) Enigma Road Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 5560 Franklin Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Steve Coble, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 03-08-18(2T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Claude Edward Woods Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Edward Woods, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of March, 2018. Signed Gary Woods, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marsha Lynn Huffines Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of March, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Marsha Lynn Huffines, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of March, 2018. Signed William Geary Huffines, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hattie Ruth King Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hattie Ruth King, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2018. Signed Tracy E. King, Co-Personal Representative Bruce E. King, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-8-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lura Ethel Malone Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lura Ethel Malone, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2018. Signed Stanley Dodd, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles McKinney, Attorney 3-8-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clarence Edward Nixon Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clarence Edward Nixon, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2018. Signed Victor K. Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Candice K. Medley, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-8-2t

South Side Utility District of Smith County, TN

Statement of Net Position

