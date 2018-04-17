POPE REACHES 200 WIN MILESTONE

Last weekend, the Smith County High Owls baseball team gave head coach Scott Pope his 200th career coaching victory with an 8-2 victory at Eagleville in the first game of a doubleheader.

Smith County High baseball head coach Scott Pope picked up his 200th and 201st wins as head coach for the Owls.

Coach Steve Bray, who has been with him through it all, presented him with an engraved bat after the game to commemorate the occasion.

