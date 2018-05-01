OBIT: Mrs. Sue Walker, Age 82 Of The Bradford Hill Community

Mrs. Sue Walker, age 82 of the Bradford Hill Community, died Monday afternoon, April 30, at Tennova in Lebanon. She is survived by: children, Steve Walker and wife Beverly of Lafayette, Sharon Kimes and husband Randall of Celina; 5 grandchildren, Christi Blankenship and husband Jody of Lafayette, Stephanie Dyer and husband Matt of Carthage, Terra Davis and husband Andy of Sparta, Kayla Jenkins and husband Nathan of Willette, Heath Kimes of Celina; 4 great-grandchildren, Mary Ella and Anna Mai Blankenship, Atticus Dyer and Jaxie Sue Jenkins.

Mrs. Walker is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, May 3, at 11:00 AM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Graveside service and interment at 1:00 on Thursday at the Butlers Landing Cemetery in Clay County.

Kenny Westmoreland will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Jody Blankenship, Matt Dyer, Andy Davis, Nathan Jenkins, Heath Kimes, Mike Bailey, John Maxwell.

Visitation begins on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to: Kirk Cemetery Mowing Fund or Butlers Landing Cemetery.

Sanderson of Carthage