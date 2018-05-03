OBIT: Ms. Sara Kaye Stallings, Age 55, Of The Buffalo Community
Ms. Sara Kaye Stallings, age 55, of the Buffalo Community, died Tuesday morning, May 1, at Alive hospice in Nashville.
She is survived by: son, Jake Watts and wife Rhonda of Brush Creek; father, Herman Madewell of Martins Creek; siblings, Kathy Jones of Enigma, Ronnie Madewell, Tracy Madewell of Carthage, Matthew Madewell of Carthage; 2 grandchildren, Kelcie Lynn Watts and Kolby Dallas Jackson Watts; boy friend, Jacob Tousley of Buffalo.
Ms. Stallings is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, May 4, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Bobby Ray will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are: Jim Dance, Joseph Tousley, Sammy Sisco, Dan Tousley, Nathan Huff, Mack Gann, Phil Nicks.
Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
Sanderson of Carthage