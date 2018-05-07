OBIT: Ms. Mary Ruth Leftwich, Age 70 Of Carthage, TN



Ms. Mary Ruth Leftwich, Age 70 of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Mary Ruth was born November 9, 1947 in Nashville, TN, the daughter of the late Ray Leftwich and Mary Lancaster Leftwich. She was also preceded in death by Brother; John Wayne Leftwich, Sr. Mary Ruth was a 1965 graduate of Two Rivers High School. She then attended Middle Tennessee State University where she earned her undergraduate degree in Education before attending Tennessee Technological University where she earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Mary Ruth worked as a teacher and librarian for the Smith County School System. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and National Park Service. Mary Ruth attended Carthage United Methodist Church.

Ms. Leftwich is survived by Two Daughters; Abby Shivers and husband Tim of Dixon Springs, TN, and Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Pierucki and husband Matt of Lebanon, TN. Grandchildren; Taylor Shivers, Emily Shivers, Emma Pierucki, and Meg Pierucki. Nephew; John Wayne Leftwich, Jr. of Smithville, TN.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the DAR or the National Park Service.

