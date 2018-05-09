OBIT: Mr. Larry “Curly” Franklin, Age 70, Of The Brooks Bend Community

Mr. Larry “Curly” Franklin, age 70, of the Brooks Bend Community, died Tuesday evening, May 8, at Lebanon Health and Rehab. He is survived by: 4 sisters, Janie Creswell of Lebanon, Carnell Climer and husband Bobby of Elmwood, Patricia Montgomery and husband David of Lebanon, Vickie Allen and husband Larry of Cookeville; 2 brothers, Glen Franklin and wife Pam of Gainesboro, Stanley Franklin of Carthage.

Mr. Franklin is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. in Kempville. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, May 10, at 1:00 PM at Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville will be on Thursday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with monument expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage