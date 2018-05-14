OBIT: Mrs. Norma Clemons, Of South Carthage

Longtime South Carthage homemaker and resident, Mrs. Norma Clemons, died at 3 a.m. Thursday morning May 10, 2018 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted April 30th.

Funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jimmy Gregory on Saturday afternoon May 12th at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial was beside her husband in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was born Norma Jean Kilzer in the Opossum Hollow Community on November 29, 1937 and was one of two children of the late Chester Kilzer who died at the age of 87 on January 3, 1987 and Julia Wrye Kilzer who died May 20, 1972 at the age of 65.

Her only sibling, Carlos Kilzer died April 10, 2017 at the age of 83.

On May 2, 1952 she was united in marriage in Rossville, Georgia by magistrate A. E. French to South Carthage native Hugh Harold Clemons who preceded her in death on March 31, 2008 at the age of 73.

Also preceding her in death was a son-in-law, Dew Roy Neal who died at the age of 59 on January 12, 2011.

In 1970 she and her husband established an auto repair business known as Clemons Wrecker Service and which they still owned and operated until his death when other family members took over the business.

Mrs. Clemons enjoyed sewing and quilting and always stated her mother taught her that “idle hands are the devil’s workshop”.

Mrs. Clemons was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

Surviving are her four children, Gary Clemons and wife Wanda Woodard Clemons of South Carthage, Sharon Clemons Neal also of South Carthage, Pam Clemons Wilson and husband Don of Clarksville, Doug Clemons of Mountain City, TN; five grandchildren, Matthew and Brian Wilson, Kimberly Sircy, Jennifer Wheeler and Tracy Lynn Thomas.

