OBIT: Mrs. Ruby Goodman, Age 72, Of Carthage

Mrs. Ruby Goodman

Mrs. Ruby Goodman, age 72, of Carthage, died Monday morning, May 14, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Mac Goodman; sons, Michael Goodman of Carthage, Anthony Goodman of Carthage; sisters, Louise Butler of Carthage, Frances Butler and husband Ronnie of Carthage.

Mrs. Goodman is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, May 16, at 1:00 PM. Sister Carolyn Butler and Bro. Larry Butler will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dwain Grisham, Kuilon Linder, Richard Huddleston, Les Fisher.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the family funeral fund.

