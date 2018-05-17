OBIT: Mr. Max Messenger, Age 84, Of Brush Creek, TN

Mr. Max Messenger, age 84, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Max was born August 19, 1933 in West Virginia, a Son of the late Oras Virgil Messenger and Ollie Ruie Rose. He married Suzanne Francis Damrau Messenger on January 31, 1959 and she preceded him in death on February 18, 1982. Max was also preceded in death by Brother; Pearlie Ray Messenger, Sr, and Sisters; Ora Gates, Oral Messenger, Odie Messenger, and Olive Messenger. Max retired from TRW Manufacturing and also worked at Gordonsville BP.

Max is survived by Children; Joseph Delano Messenger of Hiwassee, TN, Donna Marie Mayberry of Jackson County, TN, Michael Cam Messenger of Kentucky, and Carolyn Francis (Mark) Hinkle of North Carolina. Sisters; Velma Dillon of West Virginia, Freda (Bud) Radcliff of Florida, and Oras Burnell Messenger of Ohio, and Four grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Funeral Services for Mr. Messenger are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 1PM with Bro. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation with the Messenger Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 10AM until 8PM and on Friday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Caris Hospice for the care and support of their father, and to Kelly Tayse for her continued support of Donna and the family.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.