Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/24/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance No. 18-388 amending the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget. The hearing will be held in the Mayor’s office at City Hall located at 106 Main Street South, South Carthage, TN. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Jimmy S. Wheeler – Mayor 05-24-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance No. 18-387 2018-2019 fiscal year budget including a tax rate of $0.9704 on each one hundred dollars of assessed calculation of all taxable property within the corporate limits of South Carthage, Tennessee. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street all interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Jimmy S. Wheeler – Mayor 05-24-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE THE TOWN COUNCIL OF GORDONSVILLE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC WORKSHOP SESSION AT GORDONSVILLE CITY HALL ON THURSDAY, MAY 31, 2018 AT 6:00 P.M. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING IS TO REVIEW EMPLOYEE RAISES FOR ORDINANCE 18-05-14 FY 2018-2019 BUDGET. ALL INTERESTED CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. JAMES M. GIBBS, MAYOR 05-24-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 07, 2018; 5:45 p.m. at City Hall to solicit the public’s views and comments on: ORDINANCE 460: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE: TO AMEND THE SIGN ORDINANCE TO INCLUDE UPDATED REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO DIFFERENT SIGN TYPES All interested citizens are invited to attend Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 05-17-18(2T)

SOUTH SIDE UTILITY DISTRICT’S 2017 WATER QUALITY REPORT WILL BE IN THE MAY 31ST ISSUE OF THE CARTHAGE COURIER AND WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE OFFICE LOCATED @ 251 JMZ DR AND AT LOCAL LIBRARIES. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECTLY MAILED. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECT MAILED TO CUSTOMERS. 05-17-18(2T)

I, Robert Snider, have in my possession a 1964 Chevrolet Impala VIN#41847S145321. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-349-6546. 05-24-18(2T)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2018. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2018 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2018 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 29, 2018. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-24-18(1T)

The County Commission of Smith County, Tennessee adopted the following resolution at a meeting held on May 14, 2018: INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS BY SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN A PAR AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $1,100,000 TO FINANCE PURCHASE AND DEVELOPMENT OF INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY AND RELATED COSTS. BE IT RESOLVED by the County Commission of Smith County, Tennessee (the “County”) that for the purpose of financing purchase and development of industrial property and related costs, the County shall issue bonds in a par amount not to exceed $1,100,000, which shall bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed the maximum rate permitted by Tennessee law, and which shall be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied on all taxable property within the corporate limits of the County. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the County Commission of Smith County, Tennessee that the County Clerk is hereby directed to cause this initial resolution to be published once in full in a newspaper having a general circulation in the County together with the following statutory notice: NOTICE The foregoing resolution has been adopted. Unless within twenty (20) days from the date of publication hereof a petition signed by at least ten percent (10%) of the registered voters of the County shall have been filed with the County Clerk protesting the issuance of the bonds, such bonds may be issued as proposed. Clifa Norris, County Clerk 05-24-18(1T)

I, Thomas R. Grisham, have in my possession a 2005 Chevy Colorado Vin#1GCCS148858275587. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-5830. 05-17-18(2T)

I, James Bean Jr., have in my possession a 1976 F350 VIN#F37YCB75075. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-974-5893. 05-17-18(2T)

I, Robert Neathery, have a 99 Suzuki SUZIG6 with vin # JS1GN78A8X2100541. If any info please call 615-946-6690. 5-24-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sarah Kaye Stallings Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sarah Kaye Stallings, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of May, 2018. Signed Jacob Tousley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-24-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Leon Dewayne Barnes Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leon Dewayne Barnes, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of May, 2018. Signed Angie Hunter, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-24-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: NATALIE MICHELLE RAETZEL D/O/B: 06/27/2007 A female child under the age of 18 years of age And PEYTON CAIGE RAETZEL D/O/B: 01/05/2011 A male child under the age of 18 years of age JENNIFER DENISE (WOODS) BURTON and TERRY LYNN BURTON, Petitioners, V. CALEB THOMAS RAETZEL, and JASON RODGERS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2018-JV-36 ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR ORDER OF PUBLICATION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO RESPONDENT, JASON RODGERS On the Motion for Order of Publication for Service by Publication as to Respondent, JASON RODGERS, and for good cause shown, IT IS ORDERED that service on the Respondent, Jason Rodgers, shall be made by publication in a local newspaper for four (4) weeks. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Branden Bellar, Petitioners’ Attorney, whose address is 206 D Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, an Answer to the Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights, and file a copy of the Answer with the Clerk of Smith County, TN. ENTERED this the 25 day of April, 2018. Clara Byrd Circuit Court Judge BRANDEN BELLAR, BPR#17250 Attorney for Petitioners 206 D Main Street North P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 5-10-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carolyn Ramona Harrison Clay Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn Ramona Harrison Clay, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2018. Signed Billy C. Clay, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-17-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: BETTY ROSE DRAKE, DECEASED ANITA DRAKE WEIMAR, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2203 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on March 16, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 9th day of June, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Twenty-first (21st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 72 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, and described as follows: MAP: 33 Group: PARCEL: 012.00 LYING AND BEING in the Twenty-First (21st) Civil District of Smith County, 72 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, Tennessee 37151, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by Dixon Springs Highway (State Route 25); on the East by the lands of Michele Lee Harville, Mitchell Cox, and Jean Cox (Map 033, Parcel 011.00, PAOSCT); on the South by Riddleton Circle; and on the West by the lands of Clayton Spady & Ginger Spady (Map 033, Parcel 013.00, PAOSCT), containing 1.8 acres, more or less, and being all of that property shown as Map 033, Parcel 012.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee as of February 13, 2018. However, said property is being sold by the boundary and not by the acre, and acreage is not guaranteed. AND BEING the remaining portion of the same property conveyed to Annie Lee Rose by Clerk & Master’s Deed from Virgil Savage, Smith County Clerk & Master, dated July 22, 1950, of record in Deed Book 58, Pages 126-127, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Annie Lee Rose died May 4, 1980 testate in Smith County, Tennessee and devised said property to Betty Rose Drake by Will of record in Will Book J, Page 182, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Betty Rose Drake died December 30, 2017 testate in Smith County, Tennessee and devised said property to Barbara Drake Jones and Anita Drake Weimar by Will of record in Will Book R, Pages 531-536, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 14th day of May, 2018. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Betty Rose Drake Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-17-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 15, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 16, 2013, in Book No. 265, at Page 451, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Levi L Hughes and Dolores Hughes and Delores Hughes, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F&M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on June 13, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to wit: BEING a house and lot fronting on College Street on the North side thereof and bounded on the North by Mrs. Ruth Chism, formerly Thomas Fisher; on the East by James Stiltz, formerly John Waggoner; on the South by College Street; on the West by Mrs. M.J. Tuner and being a lot fronting said street 83 1/2 feet and running back a depth of 100 feet. ALSO KNOWN AS: 217 College Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: LEVI L HUGHES DOLORES HUGHES BRAD SMOTHERMAN EMILY NICOLE HARRIMAN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 318027 DATED May 11, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-24-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ruth Leftwich Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Ruth Leftwich, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2018. Signed Abby Shivers, Personal Representative Mary E. Pierucki, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-17-2t

