OBIT: Mr. Alex Driver, Age 79, Of The Pea Ridge Community

Mr. Alex Driver, age 79, of the Pea Ridge Community, died Wednesday morning, May 23, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife of 59 years, Rozell Shoemake Driver; 2 children (twins) Janet Dickens of Riddleton, Jerry Driver and wife Vickie of Pea Ridge; sister, Mildred Thomas of Carthage; 8 grandchildren, J. D. Driver and wife Nicki, Mitchell Dickens, Richard Driver and fiancee’ Sara Vantrease, Ashley Lords and husband Jesse, Amanda Hicks and husband Chris, Holly Harper and husband Nick, Kim Driver, Daniel Driver; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Driver is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, May 25, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Steven Ray and Eld. Charles Allen Gentry will officiate. Interment in the New Macedonia Cemetery in the Pea Ridge Community with Eld. Jerry Driver officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: J. D. Driver, Richard Driver, Mitchell Dickens, Chris Hicks, Nick Harper, Ricky Gibbs; Honorary Pallbearers are: Harold Dillard, Bradley Huddleston, Bobby Williams Jr, and former pastors of New Macedonia.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the New Macedonia Cemetery Mowing Fund.

