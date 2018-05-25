Mr. Wayne Mofield, Age 69, Of Rawls Creek

Mr. Wayne Mofield,

Mr. Wayne Mofield of the Rawls Creek Community, a retired farmer and auto mechanic, died at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday afternoon May 23, 2018 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where he was admitted Tuesday morning May 22nd. Mr. Mofield was 69.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday afternoon May 27th from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Burial following the 1 p.m. service was in the Mofield Family Cemetery on Jenkins Road in the Rawls Creek Community.

The last surviving of four sons of the late A.J. Mofield who died March 23, 1988 at the age of 81 and Mattie Belle Wilkerson Mofield who died March 6, 1986 at the age of 71, he was born Larry Wayne Mofield in the Rawls Creek Community on October 28, 1948.

The three brothers preceding him in death were Wilbur Julian Mofield who died at the age of 76 on January 30, 2008, Albert Mofield and James Houston (Dave) Mofield who died at the age of 67 on June 9, 2003.

On June 7, 1969 he was united in marriage to Nashville native, the former Evelyn Louise Lucas, who preceded him in death on Christmas Day, December 25, 2017, at the age of 68.

Mr. Mofield was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his two children, Michelle Mofield Taylor and husband David of the Rawls Creek Community and Tim Mofield and wife Rhonda also of the Rawls Creek Community fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Sanderson of Carthage