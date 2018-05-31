OBIT: Mr. Charles Hopper, Age 81, Of Four Way Inn

Mr. Charles Hopper, age 81, of Four Way Inn, died Wednesday evening, May 30, at Riverview Regional in Carthage.

He is survived by: son, Smith County Sheriff, Steve Hopper and wife Donna of Riddleton; 4 grandchildren, Michael Hopper of Lebanon, Stephanie West and husband Craig of Defeated Creek, Charlie Hopper of Pleasant Shade, Joel Lafferty and wife Jessica of Riddleton; 4 great-grandchildren, Madison Hopper, Carly West, Caylee West, Abram Lafferty; siblings, John Y. Hopper of Walnut, MS, Mansel Hopper and wife Juana Lee of Walnut, MS, Betty McCluey of Memphis.

Mr. Hopper is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, June 2, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Rickey Hall will officiate.

Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Kenneth Craighead, Kirby Comstock, Alex Richmond, Eugene Barnes, J. T. Jones, Larry Wilkerson, Mark Reece, Larry McClain. Honorary Pallbearers are: Former Carthage Genesco and Texas Boot Employees; Jimmy Dennis, Billy Dennis, Ronnie Dennis, Sammy Dennis, Donnie Dennis, Randy Dennis.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Central District Fire Department.

Sanderson of Carthage