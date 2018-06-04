OBIT: Mr. James (Egg) Eastes of the Grant Community

Mr. James (Egg) Eastes of the Grant Community was found deceased at his Grant Highway home on Sunday morning June 3, 2018. He was 68.

Mr. Eastes was transported to the Metro Medical Examiner Office in Nashville and will be released to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where the family will make arrangements on Tuesday June 5th.

Mr. Eastes was the son of the late Ford Eastes who died in 2005 and Nellie Hunt Eastes who died in 2001. They were longtime residents of the Grant Community.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

