OBIT: Mrs. Shirley Certain Allison, Age 76, Of Rome

Mrs. Shirley Certain Allison, age 76 of Rome, died Thursday evening, May 31, at her home.

She is survived by several cousins and extended family.

Mrs. Allison is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, June 3, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson and Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate.

Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Tommy Mofield, Jimmy Owen, Larry Wilkerson, Jody Murray, Mark Cookston, Lendon Grisham, Shannon Brinkley and Sonny Carter.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Plunketts Creek Baptist Building Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage