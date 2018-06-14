OBIT: Mr. Jesse Ray Hesson, Age 57 Of Carthage, TN

Mr. Jesse Ray Hesson, age 57 of Carthage, TN, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018.

Jesse was born December 18, 1960 in Carthage, TN, the son of Glenda Hughes Hesson and the late Bobby J. Hesson, Sr. Mr. Hesson is also preceded in death by Brothers; Timothy Ray Hesson and Jeffery Lee Hesson, and Nephew; Christopher Kyle Hesson. Jesse worked as a mechanic at Caney Fork Motors for several years and also operated heavy equipment. Jesse was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing, and especially loved his family.

Mr. Hesson is survived by Fiancé of 22 years; LaKita Smith of Carthage, TN. Mother; Glenda Hesson of Carthage, TN. Five Children; Jeremy (Jessica) Hesson of Baxter, TN, Bobby Joe (Lydia) Hesson of Carthage, TN, Jessica Faye Hesson of Monterey, TN, Candace Hesson of Carthage, TN, and Joshua Hesson of Carthage, TN. Brother; Bobby Dewayne Hesson, Jr, of Carthage, TN. Sister; Retta (Danny) Wilkerson of Carthage, TN. Mother-in-Law; Henrietta Smith of Rock City, TN. Thirteen Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hesson are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2PM with Bro. Larry Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Hesson Family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS