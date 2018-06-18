OBIT: Mr. Eddie Gene Gregory, Age 87, Of Hartsville, TN

Mr. Eddie Gene Gregory, age 87 of Hartsville, TN passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from a fall he sustained at his home on June 13, 2018.

He was born July 18, 1930 to Luther and Kitty Oldham Gregory in Smith County, the youngest of four sons. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earnest-age 73, William-age 61 and Clyde-age 84.

He is survived by: Wife, Mrs. Dean Gregory-Hartsville, TN

2 Sons, Rickie (Penny) Gregory-Lebanon, TN

Timmy (Angie) Gregory-Elmwood, TN

3 Grandchildren, John Gregory and Girlfriend, Lauren Brooks

India (Cayce) Gregory Givens

Will (Shan) Gregory

Mr. Gregory was a Korean War Veteran having been drafted June 5, 1951 and served with pride, rising to the rank of First Sergeant until being discharged February 5, 1953. He married his wife of 65 years, Berldena Wilburn Gregory on February 7, 1953 in Corinth, Mississippi.

He was ordained as a Deacon of Mace’s Hill Missionary Baptist Church in March, 1985. He was saved at the age of 10 and joined Mace’s Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he later served as the Church Clerk for 25 years and remained a member until his death, a period of almost 78 years.

He was a Shriner, a member of the Body of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Hartsville Masonic Lodge for nearly 50 years. He and Dean opened Gregory’s Cleaners in Hartsville in 1969, which remained a fixture of the community for more than 31 years.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Monday, June 18, 2018 conducted by Eld. Ricky Brook s and Eld. Shawn Sheppard.

Honorary Pallbearers: Glenn Haynes, Tommy Thompson, Jack & Ruth Cato, Lannas Smith, Dales Dies and Rex Oldham.

Active Pallbearers: John & Will Gregory, India & Cayce Givens, Jackie Oldham, Odell Garrett, Ricky D. Shoulders, Mike Shoulders, Tommy Butler and Ricky Shoulders.

Interment will be in the Dixon Springs Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation with the family will be from 1 PM to 8:30 PM Sunday and 10 AM until service time Monday.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the Mace’s Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.