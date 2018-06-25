OBIT: Mrs. Jeannie Schneider, Of The Rome Community

Mrs. Jeannie Schneider, an antique dealer & homemaker of the Rome Community, died Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 5 a.m. at her Lebanon Highway home.

Funeral services from the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon were conducted at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon June 22nd. Rev. Kira Schlesinger officiated and burial followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Born Jeannie MacNiven in Weedon, England, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Rose Clark MacNiven.

Mrs. Schneider was preceded in death by a daughter Sandy Cowart and a brother John MacNiven.

Mrs. Schneider was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.

She was also a member of the National Humane Society, and was an honorary member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Confederacy.

Surviving are her husband of over fifty years, Ron Schneider Sr.; four children, Penny Lutrell and husband Rodney, Jerry Tant and wife Elaine, Marion Dibble and husband Mark, Ronnie Schneider Jr. and wife Lisa; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON