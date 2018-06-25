OBIT: Mrs. Kasel Dillehay, Age 85, Of Defeated Creek

Mrs. Kasel Dillehay

Mrs. Kasel Dillehay age 85, a homemaker of the Defeated Creek Community died peacefully at the Cottages of the Overton County Nursing and rehabilitation Center in Livingston at 5:57 p.m. Saturday evening June 23, 2018. She had resided in the Cottages since March 28th of 2016.

Her son, Bro. Jackie Dillehay and family friend Bro. Raymond Burns officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon June 26th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A grandson, Lance Holland, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed beside her husband in section three of the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

The eighth of nine children born to the late Marshall Eldon Woodard who died May 15, 1937 at the age of 44 and Nancy Ann Vanderpool Woodard who died November 21, 1957 at the age of 64, she was born Mary Kasel Woodard on May 2, 1933 in the Elmwood Community and is the last surviving child of the nine.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Clarence Jordon Woodard who died January 5, 1987 at the age of 70, Naomi Ruth Woodard Massey who died February 18, 2005 at the age of 86, George Thaxton “Shack” Woodard who died January 7, 1985 at the age of 64, Lassie Virginia “Tina” Woodard Dickens who died in 1998 at the age of 73, Lillard Clinton “Clint” Woodard who died October 2, 1998 at the age of 75, Edna Lou Woodard Davenport who died March 20, 1997 at the age of 66, James Swope “Buddy” Woodard who died June 5, 1997 at the age of 69 and Sybil Jean Woodard who died in her youth on December 21, 1939 at the age of 4.

At the home of Defeated Creek Community Justice of the Peace Ottie Nixon, she was united in marriage to Defeated Creek Community native Jack Powell Dillehay on November 26, 1957 and he preceded her in death at the age of 77 on December 26, 2008.

A granddaughter, Samantha Kay “Sam” Dillehay succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer on September 28, 2017 at the age of 34 and a great-granddaughter Tenley Ann Holland died at birth on February 22, 2011.

The Dillehay’s lived on their Kempville Highway farm where they both were involved in growing truck crops and Mrs. Dillehay was accomplished at canning and preserving the bounty from the farm and provided it to family, neighbors and customers who enjoyed the love which she canned in each savory jar.

She was saved at the age of 14 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Elmwood by the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs. She maintained her membership there until her death.

She is survived by her four children, Scotty Dillehay and wife Debra Grisham Dillehay, Debbie Dillehay Ellis and husband Stan, Jackie Dillehay and wife Christie Skelton Dillehay all of the Defeated Creek Community, Arlisa Bennett and husband Terry of the Hilham Community in Overton County, nine grandchildren and fourteen grandchildren.

