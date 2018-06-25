OBIT: Mrs. Lena Winfree Of Gibbs Circle

Mrs. Lena Winfree of Gibbs Circle near Elmwood died at 4:55 a.m. Friday morning June 22, 2018 at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville where she was admitted June 19th being treated for cancer with which she was diagnosed February 1st of this year. Mrs. Winfree was 54.

Funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jimmy Gregory on Sunday afternoon June 24th at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

At Mrs. Winfree’s request she was cremated and that will be conducted at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The fifth of seven children, she was born Lena Yvonne Gregory in Hendersonville and was the only daughter of Mrs. Ann Dora Denson Gregory of Lafayette and the late Franklin Mitchell “Frank” Gregory who died September 17, 2000 at the age of 67.

Three brothers preceded her in death, Nicky Gregory who died March 5, 2000, Michael Gregory and Jonathan Eric “John” Gregory who died at the age of 50 on May 1, 2016.

She was united in marriage on July 18, 1980 at the home of then Smith County Commissioner Jerry Gibbs to Rome Community native Thomas Edward “Tommy” Winfree.

Tommy was the son of Donald Winfree of the Rome Community and the late Alma Ballinger Winfree.

Mrs. Winfree was a 1981 graduate of Smith County High School.

She was employed at the Wal-Mart in Carthage for twenty five years as a clerk and before becoming was employed at the Boot Barn in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to her husband of almost thirty eight years and her mother is a daughter, Tasha Sniesak and husband Justin of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a son, Scott Winfree and wife Shellie of Alexandria; step-daughter, Patty Ellis and husband Jamie of Watertown; three brothers, Gary Gregory, Shane Gregory and Jeff Gregory and wife Angela all of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Justin Blair, Parker, Bryson, and Logan Winfree, Mason and Aiden Sniesak.

The family requests memorials to the Cancer Society.

