OBIT: Mr. Billy Orange, Age 87, Of South Carthage

Mr. Billy Orange, age 87, of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, June 26, at Riverview Regional in Carthage.

He is survived by: wife, Thelma Orange; daughter, Pam Hackett and husband Larry of Four Way Inn; granddaughter, Callie Hackett of Four Way Inn.

Mr. Orange is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, June 28, at 11:00 AM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate.

Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Johnny Richardson, Johnny Scurlock, E. J. Snyder, Jerry Wilkerson, Ricky Dennis.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

