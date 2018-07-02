OBIT: Mrs. Betty Jo Merryman Burke, Age 85, Of Granville

Mrs. Betty Jo Merryman Burke, age 85, of Granville, died Friday evening, June 29, at Riverview Regional in Carthage.

She is survived by: 4 children, Tommy McClanahan and wife Pam of Lebanon, Susie Silcox of Pea Ridge, Lisa Cootes of Smyrna, Maxie Gibbs Jr and wife Michelle of White House; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Burke is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, July 3, at 1:00 PM.

Bro. Jackie Dawson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers are: Jimmy McClanahan, Jeremy McClanahan, Steven Cootes, Lucas Cootes, Shayne Young, Dale Francis, Sheldon Gibbs, Brian Gibbs, Kayla McClanahan, Peggy Tuttle.

Visitation will begin on Monday morning at 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Senior Citizen Center.

