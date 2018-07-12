OBIT: Mrs. Joanna Bell Carter, Age 75, Of Riddleton

Mrs. Joanna Bell Carter, age 75, of Riddleton, died Tuesday morning, July 10, at Summit Medical Center in Davidson County. She is survived by: 5 children, Clifton Carter of Riddleton, Maurice Carter of Riddleton, Leslie Williams and husband Harold of Riddleton, Stacey Maynard of Hartsville, Preston Carter and wife Norleeta of Smyrna,; sister, May Alice Moore of Riddleton; devoted friend, Sue Carrick; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Carter is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her services will be conducted on Monday afternoon, July 16, at 1:00 PM at the Williams Chapel Church in Riddleton. Rev. Dr. Ernest Jones, Rev. Tony Clemmons, Minister Cynthia Boyd, and Pastor Jesse Peters will officiate. Preston Carter will present the eulogy. Interment in the Rockvale Cemetery in Cages Bend in Riddleton. Serving as active pallbearers are: Ronald Carter, Dwight Carter, Christian Carter, Elijah Carter, Jalen Manning, Marquese King; Honorary pallbearers are: Hubert Bell, Williams Chapel Missionary Men.

Visitation at Sanderson Funeral Home will begin on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and at the church on Monday from Noon until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage