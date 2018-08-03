OBIT: Mr. David L. Lancaster

Mr. David L. Lancaster, age 84, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

David was born December 26, 1933 in Brush Creek, TN, son of the late Carl Lancaster and Almeda Paschall Lancaster. He was also preceded in death by Granddaughter; Dacy Nakia Sircy.

David was a 1952 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married June Oakley on November 25, 1953. David worked for many years as a Manager at the Tennessee Farmers Co-Op Metal Fabrication Plant in La Vergne, TN. He was a member of the Gordonsville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Lancaster is survived by his Wife of almost 65 years; June Oakley Lancaster of Gordonsville, TN. Three Daughters; Theresa (Ricky) Sircy of Gordonsville, TN, Danice (Gary) Whittemore of Gordonsville, TN, and Yvonne (Kerry) Gibbs of Gordonsville, TN. Seven Grandchildren; Keonna (Dale) Wade, Kachina (Stanley) Claywell, Christy (John) Christy, Valyn (Robert) Payne, Korinne (Andy) Hill, Shanna Shaw, and Andrew Gibbs, along with twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the Lancaster Family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 12 Noon until 3PM, at which time family and friends will gather for Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.