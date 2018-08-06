OBIT: David Morgan Jared

Funeral services for David Morgan Jared, 76 of Buffalo Valley, TN will be Wednesday, August 8 at 1 PM from the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be in Jared Family Cemetery in Buffalo Valley. Bro. Houston Jared will officiate.

Mr. Jared died Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home.

He was born Friday October 29, 1941 in Buffalo Valley to the late Houston and Ruby Maddux Jared.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Ann Smith Jared on March 18, 2017, a son Scott Kevin Jared.

He was a 1959 graduate of Baxter Seminary and was a four year Veteran of the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He retired in 2000 as a brakeman with Union Pacific Railroad with 38 years of service.

Survivors include daughter Marlette Jared Stephens, son Houston (Lana) Jared, brother Joe (Judy) Jared all of Buffalo Valley, grandchildren: Ty Stephens, Morgan Stephens, Zach Jared, Ben Jared, Ashlan Jared, Austin Jared, Grace Margaret Jared, grandson on the way Timothy Huddleston Jared, great grandson on the way Bryson Edward Stephens.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 5 to 8 PM and Wednesday after 10 AM at the funeral home.

Active Pallbearers will be Steve Jared, Bennett Jared, Chad Jared, Ty Stephens, David Taylor and Alcides Melencez-Alvarado.

Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (931)858-2134

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Jared Family.

