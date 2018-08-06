OBIT: Mr. William Whittemore

Mr. William Whittemore, a retired construction worker of South Carthage, died just three days after his 81st birthday. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon August 2, 2018 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after being found deceased at his Hazel Drive home. He was transferred to the Metro Medical Examiner and no foul play was expected.

Graveside services and interment were conducted Wednesday afternoon August 8th at 3 p.m. in the Amonette-Taylor section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Bro. David Rich was the officiant.

One of nine children born to the late John Cager Whittemore who died on November 18, 1964 at the age of 49 and Gertrude Ease Whittemore who died November 24, 2006 at the age of 89, he was born William Edward Whittemore in Carthage on June 30, 1987.

As an aside, Mrs. Gertrude Whittemore was the 2000th funeral conducted by retired North Carthage Baptist Church pastor, Eld. Charles Allen Gentry.

A sister, Anita Mai Whittemore Sircy preceding him in death on January 27, 2017 following a long and courageous with cancer.

Mr. Whittemore was an accomplished carpenter and was the lead contractor for all the homes constructed by the late Jimmy Joe Hackett in the Four Way-Inn Community and for several home constructed by Bobby Wright Williams on Riddleton Circle in the Riddleton Community.

Mr. Whittemore never married and is survived by seven siblings, Bobbie Whittemore York of the Monoville Community, Robbie Whittemore Overstreet and husband George William of the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood Community, Juanita Whittemore Sircy of the Monoville Community, Ann Whittemore Sanders and husband Bobby of South Carthage, Glenda Whittemore Richardson of Baxter, Brenda Whittemore West of Nashville, Gary Whittemore and wife Danice Lancaster Whittemore of the New Middleton Community; brother-in-law, Ray Sircy of the Rawls Creek Community and a special friend, Judy Wood of the Bradford Hill Community.

