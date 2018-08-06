OBIT: Mrs. Mary Sue Huddleston Vetter

Mrs. Mary Sue Huddleston Vetter, age, 82 of Hixson near Chattanooga died at 10:12 p.m. Eastern Standard time, Saturday evening August 4, 2018, at the Memorial Health Care System E. R. in Hixon. She suffered from congestive heart failure.

Mrs. Vetter is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband Bob Vetter and son and daughter were to make arrangements on Monday morning August 5th at 10 a.m.

She is the daughter of former Carthage businessman and Carthage Mayor Rush Huddleston and Lurlie Gwaltney Huddleston.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE