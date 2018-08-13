OBIT: Mrs. Virginia Jordan

Mrs. Virginia Jordan age 94, a Smith County native, died at her home in Austin, Texas on August 10, 2018 surrounded by her family and former daughter-in-law at her bedside.

Mrs. Jordan was cremated and graveside services and inurnment will be held at a date to be announced in the Galveston County Memorial Park.

Born Virginia Ferrell Jordan on September 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William Alton and Bessie Cavanaugh Meador and spent her formative years in the West Point area of the Defeated Creek Community where she was born. West Point is where the present day Defeated Creek Marina and Campgrounds is located.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a sister, Frances Meador Echol, a brother, James Meador and a grandson, Christopher Jordan.

At the age of 17 she and her mother relocated to Galveston, Texas where Mrs. Jordan’s brother James was already employed on the Texas coast.

She was a 1941 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston and following graduation she joined the Nurse Cadet Corps, a governmental agency that would cover the cost of nursing school for young women who had a desire to serve in the military medical units treating wounded soldiers during World War II.

Before her graduation World War II ended on September 15, 1945 while she was a student; however the Corps continued to provide for her nursing training and she graduated in 1946 from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston with a degree as a registered nurse.

On February 14, 1947 she was united in marriage to Galveston resident George S. Jordan.

After marriage she worked as a private nurse for island families and at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She later took employment at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston as a staff nurse and was soon promoted to head nurse of Pavilion three, a floor that took care of OB/GYN and regular surgery patients.

Following a twenty five year career as a registered nurse, she was able to retire and fulfill her life’s ambition to travel and take care of family.

Though her marriage ended to Mr. Jordan, Mrs. Jordan remained in close contact with the Jordan family for many years; always there to lend a helping hand through times of trouble of to celebrate the achievements of nieces and nephews.

Known to be a voice of reason in any crisis, Mrs. Virginia was considered her neighborhood nurse for minor injuries or the ride to the hospital; for the more major issues.

She was greatly loved and admired by her patients, neighbors, her children’s friends and of course her family and everyone who came to love and know her.

Surviving are her four children, Gloria “Jean” Jordan, Barbara Colson and husband John, George Jordan III and Linda Roberts-Hall and husband Dennis; five grandchildren, Sammy, Jason, Karen, Travis and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Nathan and Mason, all of Austin, Texas and many more beloved friends and family both in Texas and Tennessee and a beloved former daughter-in-law, Heather Watts.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Meador family.

